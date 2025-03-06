Turkish national charged with selling counterfeit goods at Mall at Fairfield Commons

According to the release, Teski was accused of running two kiosks, one of which mainly sold replica professional soccer jerseys and hats from trademarked soccer teams like FC Barcelona, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, Manchester City and Arsenal, and the second of which sold mainly oversized slippers that look like sneakers, including Nike and Air Jordan trademarks.

He allegedly sold an investigator counterfeit Nike slippers that use the trademarked Nike Swoosh, as well as a counterfeit pink Lionel Messi jersey.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at the kiosks on Thursday and seized numerous items with confirmed or suspected counterfeit trademarks, the release said.

The U.S. attorney’s office said that Teski is a citizen of Turkey and illegally entered the country via Mexico on Sept. 10, 2022. He then admitted to illegally crossing the border and on Jan. 3, 2024 was ordered removed from the U.S. However, he since appealed the decision and was given authorization to work in the country while his appeal is pending.