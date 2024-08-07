Two taken into custody after task force pursuit in Kettering

Two people were taken into custody after a task force attempt to arrest a wanted suspect turned into a pursuit Monday afternoon.

According to Kettering Public Information Officer Cynthia James, at around 3:45 p.m. the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement Task Force Task Force was at a residence in the 3200 block of Gracemore Drive to arrest a wanted person, and two suspects fled in vehicles, followed by task force members in unmarked vehicles.