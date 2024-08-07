Two taken into custody after task force pursuit in Kettering

Two people were taken into custody after a task force attempt to arrest a wanted suspect turned into a pursuit Monday afternoon.
According to Kettering Public Information Officer Cynthia James, at around 3:45 p.m. the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement Task Force Task Force was at a residence in the 3200 block of Gracemore Drive to arrest a wanted person, and two suspects fled in vehicles, followed by task force members in unmarked vehicles.
The pursuit ended when the fleeing suspects crashed at the intersection of Stroop Road, Dorothy Lane and Indian Ripple Road, James said.
Both suspects were taken into custody by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, though Kettering police assisted on scene with traffic control, the officer said.
The RANGE Task Force was created as a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking operations in Montgomery County and the surrounding areas, according to the sheriff’s office website.
