Two taken into custody after task force pursuit in Kettering

Crime & Law
By
17 minutes ago
X

Two people were taken into custody after a task force attempt to arrest a wanted suspect turned into a pursuit Monday afternoon.

According to Kettering Public Information Officer Cynthia James, at around 3:45 p.m. the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement Task Force Task Force was at a residence in the 3200 block of Gracemore Drive to arrest a wanted person, and two suspects fled in vehicles, followed by task force members in unmarked vehicles.

ExploreDetectives in Arizona seek public’s help in cold case homicide of Dayton heiress

The pursuit ended when the fleeing suspects crashed at the intersection of Stroop Road, Dorothy Lane and Indian Ripple Road, James said.

Both suspects were taken into custody by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, though Kettering police assisted on scene with traffic control, the officer said.

The RANGE Task Force was created as a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking operations in Montgomery County and the surrounding areas, according to the sheriff’s office website.

In Other News
1
Trotwood man sentenced to prison for serious injuring woman at Vandalia...
2
Greene County man on death row granted new trial in 1988 murder
3
Detectives in Arizona seek public’s help in cold case homicide of...
4
Man shot, wounded by off-duty Kettering police officer gets 12-16½...
5
Miami Twp. fires police lieutenant who faces weapons, menacing charges

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top