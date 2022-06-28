VIDEO: Nylo Lattimore’s father released early after attacking his son’s accused killer

Combined Shape Caption Strangers who never knew Nylo Lattimore or his mother, Nyteshia Lattimore, are still gathering to mourn the presumed death of the 3-year-old, who remains missing after his mother was found dead and abandoned on Pete Rose Way in December. CONTRIBUTED BY MADDY SCHMIDT / WCPO-TV Combined Shape Caption Strangers who never knew Nylo Lattimore or his mother, Nyteshia Lattimore, are still gathering to mourn the presumed death of the 3-year-old, who remains missing after his mother was found dead and abandoned on Pete Rose Way in December. CONTRIBUTED BY MADDY SCHMIDT / WCPO-TV

During the hearing, Brown’s attorneys requested his confession to police on the day of his arrest be thrown out ahead of his trial. His attorneys claimed Brown had invoked right to an attorney, but that officers asking him “do you feel like you need one at this point” had intimidated him into speaking with police without one.

Judge Megan Shanahan denied the motion and said she did not believe police had acted improperly with Brown during his interrogation nor were Brown’s rights violated.

Brown is charged with two counts of murder, and one count each of felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He is accused of murdering his then-girlfriend, Nyteisha Lattimore, and putting 3-year-old Nylo into the Ohio River while still alive in early December 2020.

Nylo’s body has never been recovered.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati police detectives told the judge it appears Nyteisha was pregnant with Brown’s child but had a miscarriage. Detectives believe Brown killed her and Nylo out of retaliation for the miscarriage.

If found guilty, Brown faces the death penalty.