Washington Twp. man accused of yanking 1-year-old boy by arm, breaking bone

Brown is accused of injuring the child Dec. 4, 2022, at an apartment in the Ten31 Living Spaces complex off Lyons Road near the Miamisburg-Centerville Road (state Route 725) intersection in Washington Twp., according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

“Calvin James Brown did cause serious physical harm to (a 1-year-old boy) by yanking him up off of his feet by his right arm and carrying him in such a manner that it caused an acute spiral fracture of the right humerus,” the affidavit stated.

Brown is not the biological father of the child, who was just shy of his second birthday at the time of his injury, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Brown in December 2022. He was released from jail on a $50,000 bond and was on electronic home detention but tampered with his monitoring device, the sheriff’s office said. A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 21, 2022, court records show.

Brown was arrested last week by Montgomery County deputies at the Hamilton County Detention Center in Cincinnati, where he was jailed in an unrelated felony case. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.