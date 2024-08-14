Washington Twp. man accused of yanking 1-year-old boy by arm, breaking bone

Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Crime & Law
By
Updated Aug 15, 2024
X

A man is accused of breaking a 1-year-old’s upper right arm by yanking the child up of his feet by the arm in December 2022 in Washington Twp.

Calvin James Brown, 36, was arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felony child endangerment, felonious assault and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. His bail was set at $150,000.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Brown is accused of injuring the child Dec. 4, 2022, at an apartment in the Ten31 Living Spaces complex off Lyons Road near the Miamisburg-Centerville Road (state Route 725) intersection in Washington Twp., according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

“Calvin James Brown did cause serious physical harm to (a 1-year-old boy) by yanking him up off of his feet by his right arm and carrying him in such a manner that it caused an acute spiral fracture of the right humerus,” the affidavit stated.

Brown is not the biological father of the child, who was just shy of his second birthday at the time of his injury, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Brown in December 2022. He was released from jail on a $50,000 bond and was on electronic home detention but tampered with his monitoring device, the sheriff’s office said. A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 21, 2022, court records show.

Brown was arrested last week by Montgomery County deputies at the Hamilton County Detention Center in Cincinnati, where he was jailed in an unrelated felony case. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Man sentenced to prison for trying to stab officer during booking into...
2
Woman charged after viral child abuse video leads to arrest
3
Suspect taken to hospital after pursuit from Middletown leads to SWAT...
4
Man shot in hands during dispute over car repair in Dayton; suspect...
5
Dayton woman charged in $1.5M Medicaid scheme is arrested in Texas

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top