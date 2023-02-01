WATCH: Cruiser stops van from rolling onto U.S. 35 during pursuit

Camera footage taken from a Dayton police cruiser shows the moment when a suspect in a police pursuit bailed out of his vehicle and the cruiser blocks the van from rolling into U.S. 35.
According to a statement from Dayton Police Information Specialist James Rider, the pursuit began Monday morning in Riverside and ended at U.S. 35 and Abbey Avenue in Dayton.
The suspect fled on foot and was arrested shortly after the video ends.
We have reached out to the Riverside Police Department for more information
