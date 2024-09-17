Wayne HS student caught with gun, taken into custody

Crime & Law
By
36 minutes ago
X

A Wayne High School student was caught with a gun early Tuesday afternoon and was taken into custody.

Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix said the school received information around noon about a student with a weapon.

The building’s school resource officer, with help from school administrators, was able to immediately take the student into custody, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.

The student did have a firearm, which was loaded with a single round, the superintendent said.

“There was no lockdown or evacuation due to the details provided and immediate action able to be taken,” Enix said.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office juvenile division will investigate to determine charges, police said.

In Other News
1
Man taken to hospital after reported shooting Saturday in Dayton
2
1 dead, 1 injured after weekend shooting in Dayton
3
Man who fires 17 shots at woman in Harrison Twp., flees deputies gets...
4
$5,000 reward available for information on Preble County camper arson...
5
Butler County woman pleads guilty to shooting infant granddaughter

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.