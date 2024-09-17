Wayne HS student caught with gun, taken into custody

The building’s school resource officer, with help from school administrators, was able to immediately take the student into custody, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.

The student did have a firearm, which was loaded with a single round, the superintendent said.

“There was no lockdown or evacuation due to the details provided and immediate action able to be taken,” Enix said.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office juvenile division will investigate to determine charges, police said.