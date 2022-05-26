West Carrollton man found guilty of murder in death of 6-week-old girl

Charles F. Pulley III, 19, will be sentenced June 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he was convicted of two counts of murder, one count each of felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The conviction is connected to the Aug. 23, 2020, death of Averi Grabans at Dayton Children’s Hospital.