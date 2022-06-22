West Carrollton man gets 8 years in child porn case

Charles David Stutz, 45, was sentenced to eight years in prison in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty June 2 to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. Stutz originally was indicted in October 2020 on 53 felony charges, court records show.

An investigation began after a resident in January 2019 reported to the Moraine Police Department that a secure digital memory card found outside a Moraine cellphone store contained a large amount of child pornography.