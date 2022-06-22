dayton-daily-news logo
X

Witnesses: Man in Moraine crash had weapon in hand

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
21 minutes ago

A man is in custody after witnesses to a crash on Interstate 75 in Moraine reported he had a weapon and was trying to get into other vehicles and flee the scene.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man a short distance from the crash as well as a pellet rifle about a hundred yards away, said Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday on I-75 near the Main Street overpass. The vehicle reportedly crashed into the median on the northbound side.

ExploreHere’s where you can’t set off fireworks in the Dayton region

Witnesses reported the driver fled on foot and appeared to be carrying a gun in one hand and a bag in the other, Parish said.

“He allegedly tried to get into other vehicles that were stopped along the side of the interstate because of the crash,” he added. “One witness told our officers that he did have a gun in one hand and that he needed a ride from the scene because he had warrants for his arrest.”

The man was arrested on two probation violation warrants. He is expected to face additional charges related to the incident.

In Other News
1
Franklin police chase ends in crash in Springboro
2
West Carrollton man gets 8 years in child porn case
3
6 weeks later, search continues for fatal FOP Lodge stabbing suspects
4
Fairborn man dies following shooting in Harrison Twp.
5
Juvenile treated for non-life-threatening injuries following stabbing...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top