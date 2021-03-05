Woman accused of cutting boyfriend’s throat as he slept indicted

Amber M. Rowland, 37, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday for her arraignment in county Common Pleas Court on two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Rowland’s 47-year-old boyfriend told Dayton police detectives that he was awakened around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at their home in the 20 block of Buchanan Avenue to Rowland cutting his throat with a box cutter and reaching for his wallet, telling him to give her money, according to an affidavit filed Feb. 24 in Dayton Municipal Court.