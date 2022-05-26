Woman accused of hitting Montgomery County deputy with car sentenced

Brooklynn Frazier, 24, of Columbus, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In February, deputies were attempting a traffic stop on a suspected stolen car near North Dixie Drive and Stop Eight Road in Harrison Twp. Deputy Michael Profitt was outside his cruiser when Frazier reversed the car and then drove forward, hitting the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.