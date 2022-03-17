Hamburger icon
Woman accused of leaving threatening notes at Wayne High School indicted

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
24 minutes ago

A Dayton woman who reportedly left threatening notes around Wayne High School indicating there would be a shooting has been indicted.

Aisha Traylor, 39, is facing one count of attempting to induce panic, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

On March 8, Huber Heights police responded to the high school after three notes were found that indicated there would be a shooting at lunch, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division documents.

“When Traylor was interviewed she denied writing the notes, but stated she set them out because she did not feel like working,” court records read.

There was no credible threat to students or staff at any point, according to the school.

Traylor was a contract worker for YWCA Dayton at the time of the incident. YWCA Dayton has a high school program that sends leaders to work with freshmen on social-emotional learning topics, according to Huber Heights Schools.

Traylor is scheduled to be arraigned next Thursday.

