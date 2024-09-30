Woman accused of making terroristic threats toward Northridge Schools indicted

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a Sept. 17 Facebook post circulated about shooting threats at the Northridge campus for students in kindergarten through 12th grade at 2011 Timber Lane in Harrison Twp.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The schools were placed on lockdown and many parents went to get their children. Also, multiple deputies were reassigned to the schools for protection, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The investigation determined the threat was made through a specific electronic device, owned by Rayona Hunt,” an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court read.

Hunt reportedly deleted the Facebook post and Facebook account involved.

“Anyone who makes these violent threats will be prosecuted. It diverts law enforcement from their normal duties, and it causes parents, teachers, students and school officials to worry needlessly. There is nothing funny about it and we will not allow it,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated.

Hunt remains held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.