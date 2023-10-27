BreakingNews
Man who died after Clayton officer shot wanted in Middletown for threatening to kill girlfriend

Woman accused of serial murders, killing men after meeting for sex in Columbus

Crime & Law
By
15 hours ago
X

A Columbus woman has been indicted and accused of being a serial killer.

Rebecca Auborn, 33, was indicted in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of felonious assault, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence and four counts of trafficking in drugs, all of which are felonies.

According to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s office, Auborn is accused of meeting men for sex, then drugging them so she could rob them, which led to four deaths. The charges came after the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received information that a woman was allegedly meeting men for sex in northeast Columbus, then drugging the “johns” in order to steal their possessions.

ExploreWoman pleads guilty to Monroe nail salon bombing attempt

In the release, the attorney general’s office said Auborn was connected to five victims, four of which died of overdoses. The earliest of these incidents, which came on Dec. 13, 2022, was not fatal. However, the victims of the next four, on Jan. 15, April 1, April 13 and June 17 all died.

As part of the investigation Auborn was previously charged in September with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, murder, corruption of another with drugs, trafficking in drugs and illegal manufacture of drugs.

Investigators said that additional victims may exist, and are concentrating on the period of time between December 2022 and August 2023 in the area of Interstate 71, state Route 161, Cleveland Avenue and E. 17th Avenue.

Auborn is currently in custody in the Franklin County Jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

In Other News
1
Suspect in Clayton officer’s shooting ID’d
2
Man gets 3 years in prison in Dayton teen sex case
3
Man who died after Clayton officer shot wanted in Middletown for...
4
Suspect dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot after Clayton officer...
5
Moraine man pleads guilty for stealing pickup, showing gun to officers

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top