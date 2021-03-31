Woman accused of shooting friend during argument about church indicted

Al-Lamontau Shantal Brooks was issued a summons to appear April 15 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification. She remains free after posting bond.

Explore Woman accused of shooting friend during argument about church

Brooks went out to dinner with two friends from church March 21 and then accused the woman who gave her a ride home of “being disloyal and a liar” and of not backing her up on an issue at their church, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.