Woman accused of stealing $380K from Miamisburg business pleads guilty

She entered a guilty plea on Nov. 12, just over a week before her Nov. 20 trial was scheduled to begin.

Bystrom is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17.

She was accused of stealing from Stateline Medical Equipment where she worked in Miamisburg.

“An internal audit by Stateline Medical uncovered the defendant, an employee, had been writing unauthorized checks to herself since 2016, totaling approximately $380,000,” the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office stated.

The checks were written between Nov. 1, 2016, and April 11, 2023, according to court records.