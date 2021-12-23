Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Woman arrested in deadly Dayton shooting released pending further investigation

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
7 minutes ago

A woman arrested in connection to a shooting in Dayton that killed one woman and injured another has been released from jail.

Georgia Jackson, 35, was arrested Sunday in the 6500 block of North Main Street on a preliminary murder and felonious assault charge, according to jail records. However, formal charges have not been filed against her at this time. Jackson was no longer listed as an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail as of Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Dayton police were called to the 3400 block of North Main Street.

ExploreRELATED: Woman shot to death after ‘ongoing dispute’ ID’d; suspect in custody

Officers requested medical attention for a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Ashley R. Webster, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

A second woman who shot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“During this time, the individual responsible for shooting both females called 911, provided her location and was detained,” Hall said. “The initial indications are that the deceased and the suspect were known to each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute that tragically escalated into gunfire.”

According a 911 dispatch log, Jackson said she fired three shots at Webster, who had a brick in her hands. Jackson reportedly said she didn’t know is Webster was conscious or breathing.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

In Other News
1
Tipp City deputy police chief resigns after OVI traffic stop
2
Deputies investigating after gunshot wound victim shows up at Kettering
3
Parole hearing possible for woman convicted in Dayton Christmas...
4
Deputies investigating after houses, car shot in Harrison Twp.
5
Dayton’s top 2021 stories: police and criminal justice

About the Author

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top