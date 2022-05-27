dayton-daily-news logo
Woman charged, accused of stabbing juvenile in New Lebanon fight

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

A 43-year-old woman woman was charged Friday in connection to the Thursday evening stabbing of a juvenile outside McDonald’s in New Lebanon.

Tracy Jean Baker is charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.

caption arrowCaption
Tracy Jean Baker | Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

Tracy Jean Baker | Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

caption arrowCaption
Tracy Jean Baker | Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

On Thursday, New Lebanon police were called to the McDonald’s at 350 W. Main St. on a report that a juvenile had been stabbed.

The victim was found and taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

At the time, police said there had been an altercation between two groups of juveniles, but said that after gathering evidence, including video evidence, they took an adult and juvenile into custody.

The juvenile is currently being detained in the Juvenile Justice Center, and his case is being reviewed for possible charges, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

