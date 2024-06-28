BreakingNews
Masquerage, a popular annual fundraiser in Dayton, discontinued after 24 years

Woman indicted in roommate’s shooting in Riverside

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago
X

A grand jury indicted a woman accused of shooting her roommate in the neck in Riverside last week.

Nicole Lee Hill, 37, of Riverside, is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

On June 19, Riverside police responded to 3000 block of Old Troy Pike and found the man lying in the road, said Riverside Police Department Road Patrol Maj. Angela Jackson.

A witness told officers the suspect fled the scene, the major added.

ExploreRELATED: Man in stable condition, woman in custody following shooting in Riverside

The roommate was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He was hospitalized for over 24 hours, according to municipal court documents.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house and were able to arrest Hill.

Hill’s bond was previously set at $750,000.

In Other News
1
More charges for Trotwood woman in pursuit, deadly crash on US 35 near...
2
Miamisburg man gets 36 years to life for shooting man twice in head...
3
Dayton man accused of shooting man in the leg in Miamisburg indicted
4
Two plead guilty in Miami County arson after one leaves credit card at...
5
Man gets more than 60 years in OVI crash that kills Trotwood father, 2...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top