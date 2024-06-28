Woman indicted in roommate’s shooting in Riverside

On June 19, Riverside police responded to 3000 block of Old Troy Pike and found the man lying in the road, said Riverside Police Department Road Patrol Maj. Angela Jackson.

A witness told officers the suspect fled the scene, the major added.

The roommate was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He was hospitalized for over 24 hours, according to municipal court documents.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house and were able to arrest Hill.

Hill’s bond was previously set at $750,000.