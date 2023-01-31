Woman charged with animal cruelty after puppy left in crate in Preble County

The sheriff’s office said that the dog was barely able to move and taken to a local veterinarian, who found that the dog was about 22 weeks old, very thin, malnourished, dehydrated and suffering from muscle loss.

After investigation, the sheriff’s office said that it served a search warrant on at Brown’s house, after which she was arrested on Jan. 30.

Brown is currently being held in the Preble County Jail on a $25,085 bond.