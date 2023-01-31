X
Woman charged with animal cruelty after puppy left in crate in Preble County

A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after a beagle puppy was left in a plastic crate at a Preble County intersection in late December 2022.

Credit: Preble County Jail

Kayla Rae Brown, 26, of Lewisburg, was charged in Eaton Municipal Court with cruelty to animals, a 5th-degree felony, as well as two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor charge of falsification, also a misdemeanor.

ExploreCar of missing 78-year-old Beavercreek man found in Mercer County

In a release, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call on Dec. 27 that a beagle puppy was dumped in a crate at the intersection of Verona Road and Sonora Road in Harrison Township, and deputies found the crate sitting on its top with the dog inside.

It was 25 degrees outside that day.

The sheriff’s office said that the dog was barely able to move and taken to a local veterinarian, who found that the dog was about 22 weeks old, very thin, malnourished, dehydrated and suffering from muscle loss.

After investigation, the sheriff’s office said that it served a search warrant on at Brown’s house, after which she was arrested on Jan. 30.

Brown is currently being held in the Preble County Jail on a $25,085 bond.

