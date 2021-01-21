Woman charged with sexual battery at Warren County corrections center

A former employee at Community Correction Center is accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.
Lena Miniard, 49, was charged with sexual battery in Warren County Common Pleas Court. She is due in court Feb. 5 for an arraignment, according to court records. She was not booked into the Warren County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said that Miniard was employed at CCC as a residential adviser and was responsible for maintaining a safe and secure setting for clients and making sure their program protocols are followed. He said that she was to monitor inmate activity, perform security checks, oversee inmate activity and document it, as well as transport inmates.
“On the date identified in indictment, defendant is accused of unlocking a storage closet at CCC, entering it with an inmate,” and having a sexual encounter with the inmate, Fornshell said.
A description of the indictment from the prosecutor’s office says that the misconduct took place on Nov. 12, 2020.
Teri Nau, vice president of community and donor relations of Talbert House, the organization that runs CCC, said that they alerted law enforcement as soon as they became aware of the allegations and placed Miniard on leave. She said that Miniard is no longer an employee.