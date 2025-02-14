Woman indicted in head-on OVI crash that seriously injured Middletown woman

Okere was driving her 2023 Tesla Model X on Union Road at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 19, 2024, when she went off the west side of the road and struck a sign, then got back on the road, went left of center and struck a 2024 Chevolet Trax head-on near the intersection with Hendrickson Road, according to a crash report filed by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The impact forced the Chevrolet SUV backward off the west side of the road and into a pole. The driver, a 25-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, the report stated.

Okere suffered possible injuries and also was taken to Atrium.

Alcohol was suspected, and a blood test measured Okere’s blood-alcohol content at .291 — more than three times Ohio’s .08 legal driving limit — according to the crash report.