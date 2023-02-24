Woman killed ID’d in Dayton shooting that critically injured man

BreakingNews
Ohio BMVs won’t offer driver’s license services Saturday; Here’s why
Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A Trotwood woman was killed in an early Wednesday shooting that also critically injured a man in Dayton.

The woman was identified Friday as 22-year-old Dameka Bennett-Ross by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Officers were dispatched around 12:50 a.m. to Kettering Health Dayton after a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived by private vehicle, said Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department.

Officers also learned there was a second gunshot victim, so other crews responded to the shooting scene on state Route 49 just north of Little Richmond Road. They found a woman later identified as Bennett-Ross deceased inside a vehicle, the lieutenant said.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

