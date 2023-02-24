Woman killed ID’d in Dayton shooting that critically injured man

A Trotwood woman was killed in an early Wednesday shooting that also critically injured a man in Dayton.
The woman was identified Friday as 22-year-old Dameka Bennett-Ross by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Officers were dispatched around 12:50 a.m. to Kettering Health Dayton after a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived by private vehicle, said Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department.
Officers also learned there was a second gunshot victim, so other crews responded to the shooting scene on state Route 49 just north of Little Richmond Road. They found a woman later identified as Bennett-Ross deceased inside a vehicle, the lieutenant said.
