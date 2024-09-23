Woman, man die in 2 weekend shootings in Dayton

Officers were dispatched shortly before 7:25 a.m. Saturday to Miami Valley Hospital after a 26-year-old woman was brought to the hospital by a private car.

After some time she was pronounced deceased at the hospital, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Detectives from the department’s homicide unit determined the shooting happened near U.S. 35 and James H. McGee Boulevard, he said.

Dayton police officers were dispatched around 4:35 p.m. Sunday to the 2900 block of Louella Avenue on a report of a person shot.

A 36-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced deceased, Bauer said.

One vehicle and several residences were struck by gunfire in the shooting that killed the man, the lieutenant said.

That shooting also is under investigation by the department’s homicide unit.

Anyone with information in either shooting can call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or at 937-222-STOP (7867).