Woman, man indicted accused of witness intimidation

Snyder was back in jail Aug. 26, hours after she was released after posting bond. The gunshot victim said Snyder and Edwards made threats she would be killed if she testified against Snyder, a second affidavit stated.

The victim said she received phone calls from Snyder who said she would kill her, and that Edwards followed her and “has also stated that he is going to kill (the victim) if she testifies against Ms. Snyder,” an Aug. 26 affidavit read.

The victim also said she was “jumped” by people in three vehicles when she left home to go to a nearby store.

“She stated that she was pulled from her vehicle and that the individuals who jumped her told her, ‘if Amber doesn’t stay out she’s going to finish the job.’ (The victim) took this to mean she would be killed,” the affidavit stated.

Snyder is held on a $100,000 bond and Edwards on a $50,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.