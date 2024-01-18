Woman pleads guilty in Butler Twp. crash last year that killed Union couple

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hill was driving a 2013 Ford Edge around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023, south on Frederick Pike at 45 to 50 mph when she failed to stop at a sign and hit a 2013 Kia Rio headed east on Old Springfield Road, according to a crash report filed by the Butler Twp. Police Department.

The driver of the Kia, 73-year-old John William Parrish, and his passenger, his fiancée 71-year-old Janet Ann Mowen, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the pair was unconscious and trapped in their car.

Medics from the Clayton Fire Department took Hill to Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood with minor injuries.

Butler Twp. police said the collision “appeared to be a high-impact crash.”

As part of Hill’s plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide were dismissed.

Hill is in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing.