Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed Northmont senior, injured 5

That charge could bring a fine of up to $10,000 and up to three years in prison. Her driver’s license will also be suspended for at least three years, but could be suspended for life, court documents said.

As part of the agreement, three counts of vehicular assault were dismissed.

The crash was reported around 1:35 a.m. April 30, 2023, when Minor was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt southeast on Salem Avenue with five others in the car.

According to a Dayton police crash report, Minor lost control of the car near Harvard Boulevard, which rotated counterclockwise and went off the right side of the road, crashing into an RTA pole.

Chris Gwynne, 19, of Englewood, was in the middle of the back seat, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Minor and Jalen Waldon, 19, of Harrison Twp. suffered serious injuries, and three others aged 16-18 suffered minor injuries, the crash report said. All five were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Witness statements and other evidence determined that Minor was traveling more than 70 mph in the 35 mph zone when the car skidded.

The Dayton Daily News interviewed Gwynne in December 2022 about his post-high school choices.

He said he knew he wanted to be a trucker because his uncle and cousin work in the industry and make a good living.

“Most of your time is on the road and delivering that stuff. That’s the only downside of it,” Gwynne said. “I actually know that they make good money and that’s why I like it.”

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this story.