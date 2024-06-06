Woman pleads guilty in chase with 100 mph top speed that ends in Beavercreek

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

She and Richard A. Joy, 53, of Dayton were indicted for on count each of aggravated burglary, kidnapping and the failure to comply charge. As part of her plea agreement, aggravated burglary and kidnapping charges were dismissed.

Joy and Rieder reportedly forced their way into a home Feb. 5 in the 2300 block of Fauver Avenue. A man who was housesitting for the owner told police he recognized Joy and Rieder, but didn’t recognize another man and woman who entered the house, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Joy held him at gunpoint as the others stole two large flat screen televisions,” an affidavit read. “Joy then stole his wallet and his cellular phone before all the suspects fled in a black late model Jeep.”

The homeowner returned and gave officers a description of the TVs. She identified Rieder as her daughter who is in a relationship with Joy, according to court records.

The next day an officer saw a black Jeep driven by Rieder and occupied by Joy. The officer activated the cruiser’s lights and sirens, but the Jeep did not stop.

“They refused and fled at a dangerously high rate of speed, violating numerous traffic laws and placing the motoring public at a substantial risk,” an affidavit read.

An aviation crew from the Ohio State Highway Patrol was in the area on an unrelated incident and took over the pursuit.

The Jeep reached speeds of more than 100 mph before stopping in the 400 block of Merrick Drive in Beavercreek, according to Dayton police.

Rieder, who remains held in the Montgomery County Jail, also will lose her driver’s license for between three years and the rest of her life, according to plea documents.

The case against Joy is scheduled to go to trial in September.