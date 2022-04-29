Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge; husband, 82, stabbed 192 times in Dayton

When police arrived, Vivian Mims was trying to ingest police.

“The officers forced their way into the car to prevent the female from causing additional harm to herself,” Dayton police Sgt. Mike Godsey said at the time.

A detective found the knife used in the stabbing in Vivian Mims’ purse, which she was holding when police arrived, according to court documents.

It was not the first time Mims was convicted of stabbing her husband.

She was accused of using a knife on Jan. 9, 2013, to cause serious injury to Bobby Mims in Englewood, municipal and county court records show.

Vivian Mims originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but later pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and the second count was dismissed.

She was sentenced to five years of community control, which ended early, in May 2016.