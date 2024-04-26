Woman who rams Kettering police cruisers gets prison time, loses license for life

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

As part of her plea, a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia offense was dismissed.

The Kettering Police Department received information from its Flock camera system — which captures license plate numbers and vehicle characteristics — that a woman wanted on multiple failure to comply warrants was in the city.

Hendricks fled from police multiple times when they attempted to stop her, officer Cynthia James, the department’s public information officer, said previously.

Hendricks hit two cruisers and escaped when officers spotted her driving near West Stroop and Lamme roads and tried to block her, James said. Two other officers then pursued her and Miami Twp. police used tire deflation devices near Mad River and Fox Run roads.

“As the vehicle slowed due to the stop sticks deployment, the first pursuing officer was able to conduct a successful PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to terminate the pursuit,” she said.

No injuries were reported.

Following her arrest, Hendricks returned to prison because she was on parole. She was sentenced in 2018 to two years in prison for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and possession of drugs, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records show.