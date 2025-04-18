Women sentenced to probation in connection to dog training scam

38 minutes ago
Two women were sentenced to probation for their roles in a dog training business where pets were reportedly returned untrained and sometimes covered in feces and underweight.

Jennifer Long, 40, and Tabatha Taverna, 48, were both sentenced to up to five years of community control sanctions, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Long also must pay $7,200 in restitution to three of the victims and Taverna owes $2691.24 to one victim.

Jason Thomas Jones, left, Jennifer Lynn Long, center, and Tabatha Lee Taverna, right, were indicted Wednesday, March 27, 2024, along with Dayton Dog Trainer LLC for allegedly swindling dozens of pet owners out of more than $200,000 total and acts of animal cruelty. MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Long and Taverna cannot have contact with each other and Taverna was also ordered to have to contact with their co-defendant, Jason Jones.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Women connected to fraudulent dog training business pleads guilty to theft charges

Taverna and Long both pleaded guilty to of four counts of theft and one count of cruelty to companion animals after pleading no contest in February, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Taverna also pleaded guilty to a second count of cruelty to companion animals.

The cruelty to companion animals convictions are first-degree misdemeanors.

Two counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity were dismissed.

Dozens of pet owners reportedly paid more than $200,000 to Dayton Dog Trainer, which was run by Jones.

The three people were charged after a lengthy investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department found that after accepting thousands in payment, dogs were returned untrained, often covered in feces and with obvious signs of neglect and mistreatment, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said previously.

The investigation started after Randy Reed of Miamisburg hired Jones to train his two 6-month-old bernedoodles, Emmy and Bailey, for $4,000. Two weeks later, Reed said he found the dogs staked out in a field, filthy with a rash and clear weight loss.

Bernedoodle sisters Emmy and Bailey spent two weeks for training at Dayton Dog Trainer, after which owner Randy Reed of Miamisburg said he found them staked in the yard, covered in filth, had obvious weight loss and were untrained. CONTRIBUTED

He took home his dogs, and found a dozen people via social media with similar experiences before taking that information to the police.

In all, police found more than 65 dog owners who were victims of the business.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dog trainer accused of scamming customers, mistreating animals gets probation

The victims include one woman, whose French bulldog was returned dirty with missing hair, and appeared to have had his teeth filed down; and a couple who sent their German Shepherd to the business multiple times, resulting in the dog’s behavior becoming worse and worse, acting frightened and increasingly aggressive.

Melissa McClure of Springfield said her French bulldog Tater was emaciated, covered in filth, had raw paw pads filed teeth and was in need of veterinary care when she picked him up after five weeks at the Dayton Dog Trainer. CONTRIBUTED

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said that one of the dogs died due to the fraudulent training business’ actions, and a second was “so changed after being in Jones’ care that he had to be euthanized.”

Jones was sentenced to up to five years of probation and ordered to pay $341,363.24.

