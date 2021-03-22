Xenia man charged with stealing more than $370,000 in disability benefits

Charles Severt Jr., 51, of Xenia, was charged with “stealing more than $370,000 in Social Security disability benefits and with making false statements related to stealing $20,000 from a Xenia church,” the prosecutor’s office said.

“According to court documents, in connection with his application for disability benefits, Severt allegedly stated that he had not worked since 2010 as the result of a shooting. In reality, it is alleged Severt had been working since at least 2014 in the tree trimming business,” the office said in a press release.