Xenia man gets 4 years in prison in child sex-related case

A Xenia man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts in an importuning and child sexual abuse materials case.
Ryan Stevens, 31, was sentenced by Greene County Common Pleas Judge Adolfo Tornichio after he pleaded guilty Friday to five counts each of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and importuning.
Credit: Greene County Jail
The Xenia Police Division opened an investigation after receiving a report Jan. 10 of a possible sex offense in the 200 block of South Detroit Street after an elementary student reported allegations to a school counselor, according to an incident report.
The incidents for which Stevens was charged happened between Sept. 7 and Dec. 8, 2023, according to his indictment.
