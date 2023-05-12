Xenia SWAT standoff ends with man in custody

A man was taken into custody Friday evening following a nearly two-hour SWAT standoff at a house in Xenia.
The standoff ended shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a house in the 80 block of Thornhill Avenue, according to the Xenia Police Division.
Officers and deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m. to the house between Dean Street and Ormsby Drive, west of Spring Hill Park.
No further information was available about the nature of the call.
We are working to learn more and will update this report.
In Other News
1
1 hospitalized, 1 facing charges in Thursday early-morning stabbing in...
2
$1,000 reward offered in Dayton hit-and-run crash
3
$1M bond set for man charged in Trotwood homicide, house fire
4
Woman who was on fire is critical, suspect held on $200K bond
5
Man indicted on murder charges in ‘targeted attack’ in Dayton
About the Author