Xenia woman accused of making video of child sexual abuse

A Xenia woman is accused of making a video of child sexual abuse.
Hayleigh Evelyn Campbell, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and gross sexual imposition.
She was arrested on a warrant Tuesday evening following her Aug. 30 indictment by a county grand jury.
The Xenia Police Division opened an investigation after receiving a referral July 16 from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force regarding a video that showed a woman performing a sex act while a child was on the bed asleep, according to a police report.
Campbell reportedly admitted making the video, the report stated.
She remains held on $100,000 bail in the Greene County Jail and is next due in court Oct. 4 for a pretrial hearing.
Credit: Greene County Jail
