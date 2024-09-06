Xenia woman accused of making video of child sexual abuse

Sept 6, 2024
A Xenia woman is accused of making a video of child sexual abuse.

Hayleigh Evelyn Campbell, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and gross sexual imposition.

She was arrested on a warrant Tuesday evening following her Aug. 30 indictment by a county grand jury.

The Xenia Police Division opened an investigation after receiving a referral July 16 from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force regarding a video that showed a woman performing a sex act while a child was on the bed asleep, according to a police report.

Campbell reportedly admitted making the video, the report stated.

She remains held on $100,000 bail in the Greene County Jail and is next due in court Oct. 4 for a pretrial hearing.

