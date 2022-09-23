Yellow Springs credit union part of global debit card fraud attack

Yellow Springs Federal Credit Union was reportedly one of the victims in a worldwide debit card fraud attack.
“We are following an industry, world-wide, massive MasterCard debit card fraud that has included some YSCU card numbers,” read a message posted to the credit union’s website. “No YSCU member private information has been exposed, only our publicly-known bin numbers.”
Fraudsters can use the programs to predict valid numbers fitting YSCU’s bin and then attempt to charge items to that number, according to the statement.
Anyone who thinks their card has been compromised should contact the credit union.
A free gift card is available for customers to load funds from their account to use for purchases until a new debit card is received.
