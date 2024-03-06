Miami U to host final U.S. Senate GOP debate: Here’s how to watch

The debate moderator is Sheree Paolello, a television news anchor at WLWT-News 5. The debate will also be available via streaming on WLWT.com and through the WLWT and Very Local apps.

“We’ve hosted Democratic and Republican debates, primary debates, general election debates, and other politically oriented events throughout the years,” said John Forren, executive director of Miami’s Menard Family Center for Democracy. “All events are aimed at the same basic purpose: a chance to interact with public or government officials to talk about issues of public concern.”

This is the sixth televised debate at Miami, which last held a senate debate in April 2022.

Explore See our election coverage

“The timing of this debate will bring a lot of attention,” Forren said. “It’s the last time voters throughout the state will have a chance to hear from the candidates in a debate format. The Ohio senate seat is one of the races across the nation that is being watched very closely.”

The primary election in Ohio is March 19. The winner of the Republican primary will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.