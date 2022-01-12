U.S. Senate GOP candidate J.D. Vance to visit Dayton, Middletown

Vance, a Republican with Middletown roots known for his book “Hillbilly Elegy,” will hold a townhall style event at 9 a.m. Thursday at Tastefully Roasted Coffee, 6 Oakwood Ave., Dayton. It is part of a tour of Ohio cities that also includes visits Saturday to Middletown and Lebanon.

The other major Republican Party candidates are: state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland businessman; Josh Mandel, former Ohio treasurer; Bernie Moreno, a Cleveland area auto dealer; and Jane Timken, former Ohio Republican Party chair.