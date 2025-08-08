2025 fall festivals across the Dayton region

When: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends Aug. 30 through Oct. 26

Location: 10542 E. OH 73, Waynesville

Description: One of the most popular events in the region, the Ohio Renaissance Festival offers a variety of medieval-themed dishes, activities and live performances. Each weekend also offers a different theme, from time travelers to Vikings.

When: 6 p.m.-midnight Aug. 29 and noon-midnight Aug. 30-31

Location: 940 E. David Road, Kettering

Description: Featuring rides, casino games, face painting and more, Kettering’s annual AlterFest will be held Labor Day weekend. Several bands are also scheduled to perform including The Fries, Barely Able and The Bowl Cuts.

When: Sept. 5-7

Location: 500 Belmont Park N., Dayton

Description: Celebrating the culture and cuisine of Greece, this event will feature performances from Greek dance troops as well as authentic Greek dishes such as gyros, moussaka, tsoureki and others.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 6 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 7

Location: Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Description: Each year, the city of Beavercreek kicks off autumn with its Popcorn Festival. This year’s festivities will offer live music, a variety of local food and craft vendors, a car show and a 5K.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday Sept. 13 through Nov. 2

Location: 7392 OH 73, Waynesville

Description: The Waynesville Fall Fest offers a variety of attractions for guests of all ages, including corn mazes, play areas, minigolf, human foosball and pedal cars. There will also be a Splash Landing Expedition where guests “discover the town of Skeleville — Home of the Skelepeople.”

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 20

Location: 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton

Description: Learning Tree Farm’s annual fundraising event will return Sept. 20. This year, offerings include pony rides, food trucks, animal interactions, nature-based games and hayrides.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 20

Location: Downtown Lebanon

Description: Lebanon’s upcoming A Fall Affair will feature a fashion show, various craft vendors, a pumpkin carving contest and live music throughout the day.

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 20

Location: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: Dayton’s Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization will host their annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at RiverScape MetroPark. There will be live music, craft vendors, authentic Latin American dishes , dance lessons and more.

When: Sept. 20-21

Location: 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Description: The annual Preble County Pork Festival will feature a variety of food trucks and vendors, live music, a parade, the create-a-pig competition and more.

When: Sept. 26-28

Location: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Description: Established nearly 55 years ago, Oktoberfest is one of the Dayton Art Institute’s biggest events each year. Alongside the traditional food, drink and entertainment offerings, this year will see the return of the steinholding competition, an event introduced in 2024.

When: Sept. 27-28

Location: 655 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

Description: The Warren County Fairgrounds will be the home of this year’s Country Applefest. Over 300 craft and food vendors will be in attendance, alongside a slate of live entertainment.

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 27 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 28

Location: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Description: Details surrounding the 45th annual Germantown Pretzel Festival are forthcoming.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28

Location: 5207 Weavers Fort Jefferson Road, Greenville

Description: Over 75 craft vendors will attend this year’s event, selling everything from antiques to handmade goods. There will also be live bluegrass music performed throughout the day.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 27

Location: 6757 Yankee Road, Liberty Township

Description: Liberty Township’s upcoming Fall Festival will feature food trucks, craft vendors, a DJ and inflatables.

When: 2-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4

Location: 440 Dell Drive, Trenton

Description: This music-centered event will feature performances from Mick Blankenship and That Arena Rock Show, as well as a raffle, cruise in, poker tent, various food trucks and more.

When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 4

Location: 7411 Barret Road, West Chester

Description: The Great Pumpkin Fest will feature a petting zoo, costume contest, games, puppet show and a family-friendly haunted trail.

When: Oct. 10-12

Location: Downtown Hamilton

Description: Over $40,000 in prize money will be offered at Operation Pumpkin’s weigh off, where farmers from across the area show off their largest pumpkins. This festival will also feature live music alongside food and craft vendors.

When: Oct. 11-12

Location: 2385 OH 41, Troy

Description: Details surrounding Miami County’s Fall Farm Fest are forthcoming.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 11

Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton

Description: Guests to Vandalia’s Fall Festival will be able to listen to live music, try dishes from food trucks, visit a pumpkin patch, participate in games and more.

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: Downtown Waynesville

Description: Held the second weekend of October each year, the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is a popular fundraising event for the Waynesville community. Over 400 craft vendors will be in attendance along with food vendors sponsored by local non-profit organizations.

When: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: Downtown Middletown

Description: The ninth annual Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival will feature food and craft vendors, live performances, a dog costume contest, family activities and more. The event will end with a free screening of the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.”

