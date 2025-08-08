2025 fall festivals across the Dayton region

Summer is still going strong but autumn is coming around the bend.
From celebrating the spookier side of the season to honoring Ohio’s agricultural roots, the following is a guide to various fall festivals taking place across the Dayton area.
🍂Ohio Renaissance Festival
When: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends Aug. 30 through Oct. 26
Location: 10542 E. OH 73, Waynesville
Description: One of the most popular events in the region, the Ohio Renaissance Festival offers a variety of medieval-themed dishes, activities and live performances. Each weekend also offers a different theme, from time travelers to Vikings.
🍂AlterFest
When: 6 p.m.-midnight Aug. 29 and noon-midnight Aug. 30-31
Location: 940 E. David Road, Kettering
Description: Featuring rides, casino games, face painting and more, Kettering’s annual AlterFest will be held Labor Day weekend. Several bands are also scheduled to perform including The Fries, Barely Able and The Bowl Cuts.
🍂Dayton Greek Festival
When: Sept. 5-7
Location: 500 Belmont Park N., Dayton
Description: Celebrating the culture and cuisine of Greece, this event will feature performances from Greek dance troops as well as authentic Greek dishes such as gyros, moussaka, tsoureki and others.
🍂Beavercreek Popcorn Festival
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 6 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 7
Location: Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek
Description: Each year, the city of Beavercreek kicks off autumn with its Popcorn Festival. This year’s festivities will offer live music, a variety of local food and craft vendors, a car show and a 5K.
🍂Waynesville Fall Fest
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday Sept. 13 through Nov. 2
Location: 7392 OH 73, Waynesville
Description: The Waynesville Fall Fest offers a variety of attractions for guests of all ages, including corn mazes, play areas, minigolf, human foosball and pedal cars. There will also be a Splash Landing Expedition where guests “discover the town of Skeleville — Home of the Skelepeople.”
🍂Autumn Fest at Learning Tree Farm
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 20
Location: 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton
Description: Learning Tree Farm’s annual fundraising event will return Sept. 20. This year, offerings include pony rides, food trucks, animal interactions, nature-based games and hayrides.
🍂A Fall Affair
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 20
Location: Downtown Lebanon
Description: Lebanon’s upcoming A Fall Affair will feature a fashion show, various craft vendors, a pumpkin carving contest and live music throughout the day.
🍂Hispanic Heritage Festival
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 20
Location: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Description: Dayton’s Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization will host their annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at RiverScape MetroPark. There will be live music, craft vendors, authentic Latin American dishes , dance lessons and more.
🍂Preble County Pork Festival
When: Sept. 20-21
Location: 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton
Description: The annual Preble County Pork Festival will feature a variety of food trucks and vendors, live music, a parade, the create-a-pig competition and more.
🍂Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
When: Sept. 26-28
Location: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
Description: Established nearly 55 years ago, Oktoberfest is one of the Dayton Art Institute’s biggest events each year. Alongside the traditional food, drink and entertainment offerings, this year will see the return of the steinholding competition, an event introduced in 2024.
🍂Country Applefest
When: Sept. 27-28
Location: 655 N. Broadway St., Lebanon
Description: The Warren County Fairgrounds will be the home of this year’s Country Applefest. Over 300 craft and food vendors will be in attendance, alongside a slate of live entertainment.
🍂Germantown Pretzel Festival
When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 27 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 28
Location: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown
Description: Details surrounding the 45th annual Germantown Pretzel Festival are forthcoming.
🍂Greenville Harvest Extravaganza
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28
Location: 5207 Weavers Fort Jefferson Road, Greenville
Description: Over 75 craft vendors will attend this year’s event, selling everything from antiques to handmade goods. There will also be live bluegrass music performed throughout the day.
🍂Liberty Township Fall Festival
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 27
Location: 6757 Yankee Road, Liberty Township
Description: Liberty Township’s upcoming Fall Festival will feature food trucks, craft vendors, a DJ and inflatables.
🍂Trenton Fall Fest
When: 2-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Location: 440 Dell Drive, Trenton
Description: This music-centered event will feature performances from Mick Blankenship and That Arena Rock Show, as well as a raffle, cruise in, poker tent, various food trucks and more.
🍂The Great Pumpkin Fest
When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 4
Location: 7411 Barret Road, West Chester
Description: The Great Pumpkin Fest will feature a petting zoo, costume contest, games, puppet show and a family-friendly haunted trail.
🍂Operation Pumpkin
When: Oct. 10-12
Location: Downtown Hamilton
Description: Over $40,000 in prize money will be offered at Operation Pumpkin’s weigh off, where farmers from across the area show off their largest pumpkins. This festival will also feature live music alongside food and craft vendors.
🍂Fall Farm Fest
When: Oct. 11-12
Location: 2385 OH 41, Troy
Description: Details surrounding Miami County’s Fall Farm Fest are forthcoming.
🍂Vandalia Fall Festival
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 11
Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton
Description: Guests to Vandalia’s Fall Festival will be able to listen to live music, try dishes from food trucks, visit a pumpkin patch, participate in games and more.
🍂Ohio Sauerkraut Festival
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12
Location: Downtown Waynesville
Description: Held the second weekend of October each year, the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is a popular fundraising event for the Waynesville community. Over 400 craft vendors will be in attendance along with food vendors sponsored by local non-profit organizations.
🍂Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival
When: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 12
Location: Downtown Middletown
Description: The ninth annual Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival will feature food and craft vendors, live performances, a dog costume contest, family activities and more. The event will end with a free screening of the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.”
