Awesome antiques: Treasures can be found in Tipp City this weekend

This weekend, downtown Tipp City will showcase the area’s best vintage, antique, handmade and artisan treasures during its popular Vintage in the Village event.
On Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street, over two dozen antique vendors and food trucks will be featured. Vintage in the Village was canceled last year due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus. The premier artisan and vintage show of Tipp City first kicked off in 2019.
The following vendors will participate in Vintage in the Village:
- Kona Ice of Troy
- Old Mill Pottery
- Mandy’s Market
- Bloomora Botanicals
- Moxie Handmade
- Hooked On Yarn
- Pink Moon Goods
- Vintage Bloom Home Decor
- Nature’s Token
- FB5 Rebuilds
- Reuseful
- Chesapeake Popcorn
- Patriot Pottery
- The Mellow Pillow
- La Petite Lavender
- GE Writing, LLC
- Reduce & Reuse Refillery
- Jennica Leigh Jewelry & Crafts
- Upper Room Worship Center
- Mosquito Joe
- Long’s Concession, Inc.
- About A Thing
- My Zen Moment
- Buckeye Burgers
- Mories woodcraft
- Liv Naturally Co.
- Cool Tie Dye
In addition, local artist Rusty Harden will host a trunk show at her studio, located at 259 N. 4th St., with 30 artists selling their art out of cars, trucks, vans and buses.
The permanent businesses located in downtown Tipp City will also participate. In fact, on Saturday, June 19, Living Simply Soap, located at 112 East W. Main St., will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a brown bag sale.
Vintage in the Village is a free event.
HOW TO GO
What: Vintage in the Village
Where: Main Street in downtown Tipp City
When: Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: www.facebook.com/events/433844291305042