Dayton Mall teams up with Disney princesses for special cultural event

On Saturday, May 29, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Center Court near Macy’s, the Dayton Mall will host its Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration. Throughout the month of May, the United States has been celebrating this region’s culture and unique traditions.

The celebration will include opportunities for children and families to learn more about Asian American and Pacific Islander music, dance and authentic Warrior moves through appearances by Disney characters Moana and Raya, Disney’s first Southwest Asian Princess. Attendees of the event will also have a chance to snap some photos and take home a goodie bag full of treats that reflect the theme of the event.