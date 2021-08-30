Dayton Reggae Festival at Levitt Pavilion this weekend

The City of Dayton’s Recreation Department is welcoming guests to its annual celebration of reggae music on Sunday, Sept. 5.
From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., reggae acts will take the stage at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. The Dayton Reggae Festival will be emceed by Dave Matthews and SKNO will serve as the event’s DJ.
The entertainment schedule is as follows:
- Love Locz: 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Lungu Vybz: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jah Soul: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Seefari: 6 pm. to 7 p.m.
- All Star Jammerz: 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Multiple food and merchandise vendors will be selling items at the Dayton Reggae Festival as well. Guests are asked not to bring coolers, dogs, tents or outside food and beverages.
The Dayton Reggae Festival is a free event.
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton Reggae Festival
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
When: Sunday, Sept. 5 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: Website