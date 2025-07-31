Germanfest Picnic returns in August with tons of food and live music

Various drinks will also be served at the event’s four beer gardens, including domestic and foreign beers, German wines and soft drinks.

A number of local food trucks will also be in attendance, such as Dobo’s Delights, Fat Daddyz, Rismuller’s Concessions and Treebies Barbeque.

The festival is set to offer a number of attractions and displays throughout the weekend as well. Kinderland, the dedicated children’s area, will be home to bounce houses, face painting and other family-friendly activities.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

German architecture and history will be explored at the educational “German Cities with Roman Roots” exhibit, and guests can learn about genealogy at the organization’s Klubhaus.

A brand-new Friday Night Cruise-in will take place 5-9 p.m. Aug. 8 and feature 100 cars of various types. Admission to this show is free for spectators and participants.

Germanfest’s main car show is scheduled for noon-3 p.m. Aug. 10. Registration for this event is $15 in advance, and $20 the day of. Awards will be given out to the top 24 entrants.

Guests can also participate in a number of other events throughout the weekend, such as stein lifts, polka lessons, fashion shows and more. There will even be a “Dress Your Dog Like a German” competition Saturday and Sunday.

Live music will be performed at the Bomberger Park stage, with a full slate of bands scheduled for the weekend. This lineup includes The Fries Band, Locking Up Otis, Buck the Magic German Cowboy and Wild Front Tears.

Parking will be available for the festival throughout the St. Anne’s Hill district. Guests are recommended to look for the yellow Germanfest parking signs.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Liederkranz Turner’s Germanfest Picnic

When: Aug. 8-10

Location: 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: germanfestdayton.com