Germanfest Picnic returns in August with tons of food and live music

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner's annual Germanfest Picnic is in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District. This photo is from the 41st event. FILE

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner's annual Germanfest Picnic is in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District. This photo is from the 41st event. FILE
Arts & Entertainment
By
1 hour ago
X

The annual Germanfest Picnic is back with authentic German cuisine, live music and more. Hosted by the Dayton Liederkranz Turner Club, the festival is scheduled for Aug. 8-10 in the Historic St. Anne’s Hill District.

The main dining tent will offer schnitzel, bratwurst, Liederkranz potato salad, sauerkraut and pretzels. It will be open 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

ExploreSee also: Art in the City festival in Dayton this weekend: What to know

Various drinks will also be served at the event’s four beer gardens, including domestic and foreign beers, German wines and soft drinks.

A number of local food trucks will also be in attendance, such as Dobo’s Delights, Fat Daddyz, Rismuller’s Concessions and Treebies Barbeque.

The festival is set to offer a number of attractions and displays throughout the weekend as well. Kinderland, the dedicated children’s area, will be home to bounce houses, face painting and other family-friendly activities.

The 40th annual Germanfest Picnic was held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club grounds in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

German architecture and history will be explored at the educational “German Cities with Roman Roots” exhibit, and guests can learn about genealogy at the organization’s Klubhaus.

A brand-new Friday Night Cruise-in will take place 5-9 p.m. Aug. 8 and feature 100 cars of various types. Admission to this show is free for spectators and participants.

Germanfest’s main car show is scheduled for noon-3 p.m. Aug. 10. Registration for this event is $15 in advance, and $20 the day of. Awards will be given out to the top 24 entrants.

Guests can also participate in a number of other events throughout the weekend, such as stein lifts, polka lessons, fashion shows and more. There will even be a “Dress Your Dog Like a German” competition Saturday and Sunday.

Live music will be performed at the Bomberger Park stage, with a full slate of bands scheduled for the weekend. This lineup includes The Fries Band, Locking Up Otis, Buck the Magic German Cowboy and Wild Front Tears.

File photo: The 40th annual Germanfest Picnic was held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club grounds in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Saturday? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Parking will be available for the festival throughout the St. Anne’s Hill district. Guests are recommended to look for the yellow Germanfest parking signs.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Liederkranz Turner’s Germanfest Picnic

When: Aug. 8-10

Location: 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: germanfestdayton.com

In Other News
1
Things to do in the Dayton region this weekend: A circus, Art in the...
2
New menu at Liberty Center movie theater CMX CinéBistro includes donut...
3
More than 40 Six Flags parks included in pass deal offered to Kings...
4
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | July 25-27
5
Dayton Celtic Festival, celebrating Irish culture, is this weekend

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.