Get ready to rumble: Live wrestling matches return to Dayton venue

Live wrestling matches have returned to Oddbody’s Music Room in Dayton. Every other Tuesday and Saturday, local wrestlers will square off against one another in the ring.
This Saturday, July 24, Oddbody’s will host the Bad Karma wrestling match, organized by Xtreme Valley Wrestling. The event will feature Tamilian Vineeshhhh versus Daniel Archer, as well as a match consisting of Eden Von Engeland and Sidney Von Engeland versus the BROhemoth and Scarlett. Students Of The Cody Rhodes Nightmare Factory will put on a special performance for the wrestling event. As an added bonus, professional wrestler Nate McClain expects to have a special match in store for the event.
The Xtreme Valley Wrestling event will take place from 6:05 p.m. to 9:05 p.m. at Oddbody’s Music Room. Tickets are $10 person at the door or $8 per person when purchased online at Eventbrite.com.
Details regarding future wrestling matches will be announced on Oddbody’s Music Room’s Facebook page.
Credit: Oddbody's Music Room