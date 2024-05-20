Have tickets to see the Savannah Bananas play in Columbus? You’re one of the lucky ones

BreakingNews
Those who want to see the Savannah Bananas play a baseball game anywhere, including at its home field Grayson Stadium in Georgia, will have to wait at least until 2025.

It’s a game just to get tickets to see the team that has risen to fame because of the team’s antics and entertainment on the field. The team is so popular it has a lottery style selection for ticket sales, and after that, there’s a wait list. Its website says even the wait list is maxed out, and at this point, you can join it — but that’s already for the 2025 season.

Ask Hal: What are David Bell's strengths, weaknesses as a manager?

The Savannah Bananas play three games Friday through Sunday, May 24-26 at Huntington Park in Columbus. The team will also be nearby in August when it plays sold out games in Cleveland and in Louisville, Ky.

The team, which bills itself as a “World Famous Baseball Circus” and has been around since 2016, is a fan-favorite because its ballplayers dance on the field during games, do cartwheels, entertainment in the stands and more. The Savannah Bananas players are very popular online, with several viral videos making the rounds on social media. The team has also welcomed celebrities to perform with it during games.

And the game definitely doesn’t follow typical rules. Scoring is interesting: Every inning is worth one point. The team that gets the most runs in an inning gets the point. But, in the final inning, every run counts.

McCoy: Reeling Reds lose for 15th time in 18 games

Games are limited to two hours and there is no bunting allowed. There are also no walks and no mound visits allowed.

The Savannah Bananas current season ends with a game Oct. 12 in Miami, Fla. and it is followed by “Bananaland At Sea” Oct. 14-18. That’s a trip with the team and its rival team, the Party Animals, from Miami to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. There are sure to be lots of antics and entertainment while guests spend time with the players.

