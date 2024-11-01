35 events to check out this month (and get you ready for the holidays)

Comedian Beth Stelling will perform at the Victoria Theatre on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Stelling, who grew up in Oakwood, is a comedian, writer and actress now based in Los Angeles. Her half-hour special is on Netflix in the first season of “The Standups.” $41-$116. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Rob Schneider, comedian and Saturday Night Live alum, will perform at the Victoria Theatre on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. After SNL, Schneider went on to a successful career in films, and television and continues his world-wide standup tour. $42-$159. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will perform at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. $45-$210. 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

Nurse Blake, a nurse and comedian, will perform at the Victoria Theatre on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. From nursing school to the bedsides of patients, Nurse Blake uses his experiences for a comedy event that celebrates the hard work of healthcare providers. $47.50-$147.50. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia will bring his Please Stop the Ride comedy show to the Victoria Theatre on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director, and actor who has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide — from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway. $48-$145. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

The SHE-Roe 2024 Storytelling Series Mega Event will be at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. This series honors the beauty, courage, strength, and vulnerability of women of color, providing a platform where they can be transparent and feel safe. $23-$88. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

The Dayton Train Show returns to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Railroad historical and preservation societies will be offering info about people’s favorite railroads of the past and present. $8 for adults. Free for children 12 and younger with a paid adult. 937-424-6413 or www.daytontrainshow.com.

Monster Jam returns to the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, on Nov. 2 at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Dayton for an adrenaline-charged weekend. $18-$82. 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

The Black Jack for Breast Wishes event will be held at The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., on Nov. 8 from 6-10 p.m. Tickets include chips for play of casino games and a drink ticket. At the end of the night, chips will be turned in for people to win prizes. There will also be hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a silent auction. $60 for general admission. $100 for VIP tickets. VIP tickets include a swag bag, a designated seating area and a separate VIP bar line. www.breastwishesfoundation.org.

The exhibit Honoring Our K9 Heroes will be on display at the Centerville-Washington Library, 111 W. Spring Valley Road, on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Nov. 10 from 1-4 p.m. and Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Military working dogs, also known as war dogs or mercy dogs, have saved countless lives. There will also be special events held each day of the exhibit. Free. www.centervillewashingtonhistory.org.

AcadeCon will return to the Dayton Convention Center on Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This three-day tabletop gaming convention will showcase games including role-playing games, learn-to-play demos, 400-plus game library, play-to-win games, a charity raffle, vendors, a costume contest and more. $15-$100 for various badges. www.acadecon.com.

A special edition of Plane Talks honoring veterans will be held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., on Nov. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors are invited to listen and interact with subject matter experts located throughout the museum’s galleries as they speak about their unique experiences serving our nation’s Air Force, and learn more about the artifacts and aircraft located in the museum. Free. www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

A Conversation with the Authors who have won the Dayton Literary Peace Prize will take place at the Victoria Theatre on Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. $25-$169. Moderate Gilbert King will moderate the national and international authors whose works are recognized as advancing the cause of peace through literature. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

The Indulge Holiday Event Expo will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, 12000 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg, on Nov. 23 from noon to 6 p.m. The event will include free health screenings, live music, silent auction and 50-plus business vendors. Free. www.theindulgeevent.org.

DANCE

The second annual Trans Homecoming will take place at the Dayton Metro Library at Nov. 2 from 5-9 p.m. The event brings together transgender individuals and their allies for a night of joy, celebration and community. Enjoy free formal wear, professional hair and makeup, delicious food, and fantastic entertainment. Free. 937-463-2665 or www.daytonmetrolibrary.org.

An Anniversary Dance with Anthony Culkar will be held at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., on Nov. 10 from 3-7 p.m. Enjoy ballroom selections, beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks. Food will be available for purchase.$14 for members. $15 for non-members. www.accdayton.com.

FILM

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present “Elf in Concert” at the Schuster Center on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Enjoy the movie while the Philharmonic performs the original score live. $14.50-$29.50. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

A “Clue” Murder Mystery Party will take place at The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., on Nov. 24 from 6-9 p.m. This interactive event will include themed foods and cocktails. Patrons are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from the film. $28. www.daytondinnertheater.com.

FOOD AND DINING

The 94th annual Waffle Shop will take place at Christ Episcopal Church, 20 W. First St. in Dayton, on Nov. 19, 20, 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Purchase a waffle and sausage lunch that benefits local non-profit organizations in the community. Price will vary. www.daytonchristepiscopal.com.

HOLIDAY

The St. Brigid Holiday Bazaar will be held in the parish activities center, 312 Fairground Road in Xenia, on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event features vendors selling handmade crafts and holiday décor as well as delicious, fresh baked goods donated by parishioners. A raffle is held with holiday items and gift baskets as prizes, and a silent auction will take place. Free. www.stbrigidxenia.org.

The Holiday Arts and Craft show will be held at the Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive, on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. This annual event features 100-plus vendors through the Lathrem Senior Center and the Rec Center. Purchase holiday decorations and handmade gift items. Free. www.playkettering.org.

The Unity of Dayton Holiday Bazaar will be held at the Unity of Dayton, 6741 Chambersburg Road, on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy baked goods, basket raffles and door prizes. Free. www.unityofdayton.org.

The Holiday Art Fair will be held at the Aullwood Audubon, 1000 Aullwood Road, on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy great gift giving options as an array of unique artisans and craft vendors fill the center with handcrafted items for sale. Free. www.aullwood.audubon.org.

The Ringing in the Holidays gala at Carillon Park will take place on Nov. 23 from 6:30-10 p.m. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, dessert contest, live entertainment, open bar, silent auction and a winter getaway raffle. $90 for members. $100 for non-members. www.daytonhistory.org.

The Grande Illumination Dayton Holiday Festival will take place in downtown Dayton on Nov. 29 from 3-8 p.m. Watch the tree-lighting ceremony and the Children’s Parade. There will also be live entertainment, two reindeer for pictures, a street fair, horse-drawn wagon rides, a holiday village, gingerbread house content and train display. Free. www.downtowndayton.org.

The Christkindl Market will be held at Front State, 1001 E. Second St., on Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market includes selfies with Santa, beer tent, food trucks, activities for all ages and indoor shopping from more than 250 artists and artisans. Free. www.front street.art.

MUSIC

Trace Adkins will take the stage at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St. in Troy, on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. $49-$99. 937-339-2911 or www.hobartarena.com.

Classic Albums Live will perform Eagles: Their Greatest Hits at the Victoria Theatre on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy classic Eagles songs including “Take it to the Limit” and “Best of my Love.” $34-$46. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

The Piano Guys will stop at the Schuster Center on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The quartet combines piano and cello to create compositions that transcend the confines of genre and style. $45.50-$150.50. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” will be at the Schuster Center from Nov. 26 through Dec. 1. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 27; 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 30; 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 30; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. $41-$173. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

OUTDOORS

The Blue Circle Run 5K/10K/Walk will be held at The Mandalay, 2700 E. River Road, on Nov. 2 at 8 a.m. The blue circle is the universal symbol for diabetes and this race’s proceeds will benefit Diabetes Dayton. $40 for the 5K and virtual walk/run. $45 for the 10K. www.thebluecirclerun.itsyourrace.com.

The Miamisburg Turkey Trot will be held in downtown Miamisburg on Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. The loop course includes a railroad crossing and an uphill section. There is one water stop. The proceeds will benefit the Ohio River Road Runner’s Club. $30-$45. www.miamisburgtrot.com.

THEATER

Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” will debut at La Comedia! Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave. in Springboro Nov. 1-8. Showtimes will be 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8, and 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2, 3 and 7. This musical will feature tap-dance numbers, comedy, and hit songs including “Blue Skies” and “Steppin’ Out With My Baby.” $39-$79. 937-746–4554 or www.lacomedia.com.

The Kettering Children’s Theatre will present “The Magical Lamp of Aladdin” at the Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Drive in Kettering, on Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. This classic story of Aladdin, his monkey sidekick Alakazam, and the beautiful Princess Jasmine will entertain audiences young and old. $7 for adults. $5 for children 12 and younger. www.playkettering.org.

VISUAL ARTS

An opening reception for The Carve Forever! exhibit by Sean StarWars will be held at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts Gallery at the University of Dayton, 29 E. Creative Way, on Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition will feature a large installation of the world famous printmaker and will be on display from Nov. 14 through Dec. 8. Free. www.udayton.edu.

