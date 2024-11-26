La Comedia’s 50th anniversary season continues with ‘Holiday Inn’ musical

“It’s what made ‘White Christmas.’ ‘Holiday Inn’ was written first. It’s just about a duet of guys who do a show, and they have a young lady that is with them. The one gentleman decides he wants to go off and start a farm in Connecticut, and the other two want to stay on the road. So, they split the act up,” said Artistic Director Chris Beiser, who directs and choreographs the show as part of La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s 50th anniversary season.

Just when Hardy starts to think farm life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, he meets Linda Mason, a talented schoolteacher with big dreams. Together, they breathe life into the Mason farm by transforming it into the Holiday Inn, which becomes a venue for live performances from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July.

“He sees that this inn could be lucrative by doing shows, so he brings a cast of dancers and singers, and they create shows, but only on the holidays, because that’s when the dancers are free from their other gigs. So, that’s why it’s called the ‘Holiday Inn,’” Beiser said.

Based on the classic film of the same name, the musical features comedy, dance, and a number of Irving Berlin’s hits, including “Blue Skies,” “White Christmas,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Heat Wave” and more.

There’s Fourth of July, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, and Thanksgiving. With 11 production numbers, there’s a lot of song and dance, celebrating each of the different holidays.

“It’s just going through the year, having all these different holidays, at this place called ‘Holiday Inn,’” said Beiser.

When guests arrive, they will be served a holiday-themed buffet with 14-16 items, including several signature dishes. The buffet is set up on the stage, and after the buffet is served, the stage is cleared for the show. Then, the audience enjoys a Broadway-style production. Each show lasts between two and two-and-a-half hours.

“The theater is family-owned, so there’s a nice, homey quality to everything. They want everyone to feel special when they come and spend time with us,” Beiser said.

MORE DETAILS

Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” opened Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 29. Matinee performances are on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Arrival time, 10:3 –11 a.m. Buffet opens around 11:15 a.m.; show begins around 12:30 p.m.

Evening shows are Thursday through Sunday: Arrival time, 5:30–6 p.m. Buffet opens around 6:15 p.m.; show begins around 7:30 p.m.

For tickets call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com. La Comedia Dinner Theatre is located at 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. The show is good for all ages.