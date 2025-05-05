Memorial Day 2025 events in Dayton and surrounding communities

When: May 24

Location: Parade will begin on South Main St.,

Description: North Hampton’s Memorial Day celebration will kick off 7-11 a.m. May 24 with the North Hampton Lion’s Club Breakfast, located at 104 E. Clark St. At 3 p.m., the parade will begin, followed by a memorial service at Sturgeon Park.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 24-25

Location: 506 E. Xenia Drive, Fairborn

Description: The fourth annual Military History Muster will celebrate Memorial Day with authentic military vehicles and equipment, on-site historians, a four-person equestrian team and more.

When: 9:00 a.m. May 24

Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 426 E., Central Ave., Miamisburg

Description: Named after Marine Cpl. Paul W. Zanowick II, this 1.5-mile run will raise funds for Miamisburg’s Veterans Memorial Park, the Blue Skies for Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation and Uriah’s Trust. Those who register for the event early will receive a discount.

When: 11 a.m.-noon May 25

Location: 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton

Description: The Calvary Cemetery will host a special mass for Memorial Day. This event will be led by Rev. Gene Contadino, with assistance from the Knights of Columbus and Boy Scots of America Troup 516.

When: Noon-5 p.m. May 25

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Description: Carillon Historical Park’s annual Heritage Day event will honor the history of Dayton and the U.S. with special activities, costumed actors and live music from the Carillon Park Concert Band.

When: 8:30 a.m. May 26

Location: 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering

Description: All runners to Dayton Track Club’s Memorial Day 5K will receive a $10 gift card to Runners Plus, a pancake breakfast and access to a recovery station provided by Elevate Cryotherapy. The event will also feature a free 400-meter mini march for children eight-years-old and younger.

When: May 26

Location: Union Twp. and West Milton area

Description: The Hometown Heroes Motorcycle Association, a group made up of former police officers, firefighters and veterans, will honor Memorial Day with a special ride throughout the Union Twp. area. Staging will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Nashville United Church of Christ, located at 4540 W. Ohio 571. Fellow Bikers are invited to join. After the ride, a ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery, just off Cemetery Road.

When: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. May 26

Location: Miamisburg

Description: Miamisburg will host several Memorial Day celebrations across the city. The first, starting at 8:45 a.m., will take place at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery, located at 1 N. Ninth St. At 9:15 a.m., a ceremony will take place at Hillgrove Union Cemetery, found at 1002 E. Central Ave. A ceremony will also take place at 9:40 a.m. at the Highland Memorial Cemetery at 723 Upper Miamisburg Road and The last ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Linden Avenue Bridge. A parade will then take place at 11 a.m., with a staging area located at Riverfront Park. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, ice cream and water at Veterans memorial park, located at 426 E. Central Ave.

When: 9 a.m. May 26

Location: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

Description: Centerville will host its annual Memorial Day Celebration at Stubbs Park. More details are forthcoming.

When: 9 a.m. May 26

Location: Parade travels from Park Avenue to Veterans Memorial

Description: After Piqua’s Memorial Day Parade, a ceremony will take place at approximately 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial next to the Forest Hill Cemetery, which can be found at 8660 Ohio 66.

When: 9:30 a.m. May 26

Location: Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument: 1 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Description: Butler County’s Memorial Day celebration will begin with the Laying of the Wreath at 9:30 a.m. at the Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument in Hamilton. The parade will then kick off at 10 a.m. on Monument Avenue with the route taking participants across the city before ending at the main gate of Greenwood Cemetery. The ceremony will take place inside the cemetery’s Grand Army of the Republic section.

When: 10 a.m. May 26

Location: Parade will begin on Main Street

Description: Named after former mayor and veteran Jim Mears, Franklin‘s Memorial Day parade will take place the morning of May 26. Parade organizers also welcome any Vietnam veterans and their families to join the parade, to honor the end of the war’s 50th anniversary.

When: 10 a.m. May 26

Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Description: Germantown’s Memorial Day service will feature various speakers, including mayor Terry Johnson, pastor Tim Rudd and U.S. Army veteran David Shortt. Music will be provided by the Valley View Spartan Marching Band. After the ceremony, there will be a walk to the Germantown Union Cemetery, where an additional service will take place.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 26

Location: Parade starts at Smith Park: T500-546 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Description: Middletown‘s Memorial Day celebration will begin with the parade kicking off at 10 a.m. at Smith Park. The route will follow Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery, where a ceremony will take place following the parade.

When: 11 a.m.-noon May 26

Location: 4400 W. Third St., Dayton

Description: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Memorial Day ceremony at the Dayton National Cemetery. More details are forthcoming.

When: 2 p.m. May 26

Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 1911 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

Description: Beavercreek will host its Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. May 26. There will be limited seating at the event, and organizers recommend guests bring their own lawn chairs.

When: 4 p.m. May 26

Location: 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Description: Huber Heights’ annual Memorial Day event is set to take place at the Veterans Memorial located within Thomas A. Cloud Park.

