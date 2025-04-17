Community prayer vigil to take place daily while NATO assembly is in Dayton

The church sanctuary at 20 W. First St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the assembly for prayer. Each day includes twice-a-day structured, short (20-30 minute) prayer at 1 and 7 p.m.

“We wanted our building to be open every day those good people are going to be wrestling and struggling about the big questions,” Rev. Peter Homeyer said. “How to take care of each other? How to respect one another? How to hopefully bring peace into the world? We’re told all the time how expensive it is to be at war but what we’re not reminded of is that peace is priceless.”

In 2024, Christ Episcopal Church celebrated the Easter season by establishing a campaign to eliminate medical debt for the poorest in Montgomery County.

“We were able to eliminate $1.5 million dollars of medical debt for those who were least able to cover those costs,” Homeyer said. “They were in a place of deep despair. As a church, whether you’re Episcopalian or some other denomination, that’s just one example of finding ways to carry out the message of Easter beyond Sunday morning.”