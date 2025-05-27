Space Force monument unveiled at Centerville park

Taking place at the park’s Veterans Memorial Plaza, the ceremony began with a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” from U.S. Air Force Veteran Felita LaRock, followed by a welcome from Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton. After his words, Pastor Tony Miltenberger took the podium to give a prayer.

The Pledge of Allegiance was then recited, led by local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

Guests’ attention was then turned to the other edge of the plaza. This area is already home to five large medallions, each dedicated to a different branch of the U.S. military. There was now a sixth memorial, representing the U.S. Space Force.

Founded in 2019, the Space Force was established to “secure our nation’s interest in, from and to space,” and was discussed heavily during the ceremony.

The previous five medallions were created by Virginia Krause Hess, who died before the project was approved. The city chose Cincinnati-based sculptor Olivia Faillace to create the latest addition. An alumni of Mount St. Joseph University, she became known for her work with the Cincinnati Zoo, creating the statue that stands at the entrance to its Elephant Trek habitat.

The memorial features three members of the Space Force looking toward the horizon, as a satellite passes by and a rocket blasts off.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

Faillace did attend the event, unveiling the piece with her grandfather. The artist dedicated the mural to those who had lost their lives while serving in our nation’s military.

The Centerville Community Band then performed two pieces, “Semper Supra” and “The Armed Forces Medley.” During the latter, veterans in the audience were asked to stand while the band played their military branch’s respective theme.

Col. Marcus D. Starks, who serves as the commander of the National Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, gave the keynote speech. He honored the lives lost and changed by the events of 9/11.

“Many of us here today remember the pain, and the devastation and the confusion felt on Sept. 11, 2001,” said Starks. “We know exactly where we were, what we were doing and how that day changed our lives for years to come. 9/11 galvanized our country and we began the war on terrorism that would span across two decades, most of my career. Many a uniform at the time, and numerous volunteers, answered the call, and some, like those previous generations, made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.”

His speech also touched on the importance of technology, and how the Dayton area is uniquely equipped for the challenge this changing world brings.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

“Today, the frontiers of freedom stretch beyond our horizon into that vast expanse of space,” said Starks. “And right here in Ohio, we have a role in that mission to secure that prosperity and our future. We have a rich history of aerospace innovation, we have a skilled workforce, we have world class research institutions.”

Starks ended his speech by encouraging the audience to “leave here today with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to live lives full of meaning and service, and hearts full of gratitude for the brave men and women who gave their all for us.”

After the keynote, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9550 laid a ceremonial wreath near the plaza’s main monument. This was followed by a performance of “Taps” by band trumpeter Stephen Wentworth.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

The ceremony concluded with words from mayor Compton and a bagpipe performance of “Amazing Grace” from Greg Martin.

The ceremony was well received by attendees, many of which had family members who were in the military or served themselves.

One audience member, Cheryl Schroer, was there to honor her father, who served in World War II. “I’d like to remember him, and honor not only him, but all the men in all generations,” said Schroer.

As she was speaking, Schroer pointed towards the ground. There, a brick was laid featuring the name of her father, thanking him for his service to our country.

SEE THE NEW MONUMENT

Stubbs Park is located at 255 W. Spring Valley Pike in Centerville. For more information, visit centervilleohio.gov.